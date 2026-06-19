DepEd fast-tracks rollout of learning continuity spaces in disaster-hit areas

The Department of Education (DepEd) has fast-tracked its classroom delivery drive following the completion of five disaster-resilient learning continuity spaces in Quezon, Bulacan, Davao del Norte, Davao de Oro and Bohol.

The newly completed prefab units were handed over to Buli Elementary School in Quezon, Kalawakan Elementary School in Bulacan, Magwawa Integrated School in Davao del Norte, and Doroteo Elementary School in Davao de Oro, and in Loon North High School in Bohol.

Out of the targeted 1,622 prefab units under the PHP3.5 billion program, 159 learning continuity spaces are currently undergoing construction and are scheduled for completion by July 2026.