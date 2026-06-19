DepEd fast-tracks rollout of learning continuity spaces in disaster-hit areas

The Department of Education (DepEd) has fast-tracked its classroom delivery drive following the completion of five disaster-resilient learning continuity spaces in Quezon, Bulacan, Davao del Norte, Davao de Oro and Bohol.
The newly completed prefab units were handed over to Buli Elementary School in Quezon, Kalawakan Elementary School in Bulacan, Magwawa Integrated School in Davao del Norte, and Doroteo Elementary School in Davao de Oro, and in Loon North High School in Bohol.
Out of the targeted 1,622 prefab units under the PHP3.5 billion program, 159 learning continuity spaces are currently undergoing construction and are scheduled for completion by July 2026.
Additionally, 505 units are moving through various stages of the procurement pipeline, which includes 462 sites under active procurement and 43 projects already awarded and awaiting their final notice to proceed.
This rapid infrastructure deployment is part of DepEd’s broader classroom construction strategy.
The agency is also leveraging diversified implementation pipelines, which include partnerships with 109 local government units to date and public-private partnership initiatives for 3,100 classrooms.