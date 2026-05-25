Temporary learning shelters eyed

The provincial government of Cebu will begin construction on 252 temporary learning shelters in mid-June to replace classrooms damaged during twin disasters last year.

Christopher Baricuatro, a provincial executive assistant and focal person for the Provincial School Board, said the structures will support schools still recovering from the 2025 events.

The initial rollout will face minor delays for island-based schools due to logistical budget shortfalls. Baricuatro cited that the cost of transporting construction materials to the province’s outer islands exceeded original estimates.

“I didn’t take into account that the shelters are more expensive if you contract them on the islands,” Baricuatro said.