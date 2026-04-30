'Whole-of-government’ strategy for 2026 Bangsamoro polls launched

National security forces and election officials are intensifying preparations for the first-ever Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) parliamentary elections, adopting a "whole-of-government" strategy to address security and legal challenges ahead of the September vote.

During a command conference held April 28 at Camp Crame, leaders from the Philippine National Police (PNP), the Commission on Elections (Comelec), and the Armed Forces of the Philippines reaffirmed that the regional polls remain on track for Sept. 14, 2026.

PNP Chief Police General Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. led the briefing, which focused on inter-agency coordination to secure both the BARMM polls and the 2026 Sangguniang Kabataan elections.

“The first BARMM parliamentary elections will be a historic moment not just for the region but for the whole nation,” said Special Assistant to the President Anton Lagdameo.

He cited that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has certified the election as urgent, describing it as an opportunity to prove the strength of democracy in the Bangsamoro.

The elections will mark a critical transition from the appointed Bangsamoro Transition Authority to a fully elected 80-member parliament, a cornerstone of the 2014 peace agreement between the government and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF).

Despite the administrative momentum, the road to the polls faces significant legal obstacles. A petition filed with Comelec seeks to block the registration of the United Bangsamoro Justice Party (UBJP), the political arm of the MILF.

The petition alleges election law violations, including breaches of the gun ban and the receipt of foreign funding. UBJP president Al Haj Murad Ebrahim defended the party's participation, calling it essential given the MILF's role in the region's creation.

Simultaneously, the Supreme Court and Comelec are reviewing petitions regarding regional redistricting and party accreditation rules. Stakeholders warned that unresolved disputes could lead to voter confusion and representation gaps as the deadline for filing certificates of candidacy approaches.

Comelec chairperson George Erwin M. Garcia joined officials from the Philippine Coast Guard and the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency to review security protocols.

The PNP emphasized its operational readiness, promising a heightened presence to ensure a peaceful environment for voters.

Officials also stressed the need for aggressive voter education to clarify the election timeline and the transition to a parliamentary system, amid ongoing calls for clarity on how the new district boundaries will affect the 2026 ballot.