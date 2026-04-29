IC Mendoza recalls unforgettable Michael Jackson moment, gets emotional over biopic

Television personality IC Mendoza took a nostalgic trip down memory lane after watching Michael, sharing a deeply personal story about meeting the King of Pop, Michael Jackson, during his 1996 Manila concert.
In an Instagram post, Mendoza revealed how Jackson’s music became a constant presence throughout his childhood, thanks to his mother, Dolly Anne Carvajal, a devoted fan who filled their home with the pop icon’s songs. He fondly recalled playing in her room while Jackson’s hits played in the background — memories that would later come full circle in an unforgettable way.
Mendoza was at Jackson’s HIStory World Tour stop in Manila in December 1996. What made the experience even more surreal, he shared, was getting the chance to hold the singer’s hand during “Heal the World.”
“Still unreal to this day. Watching his biopic had me crying the whole time, it felt like revisiting my happy childhood,” IC wrote on Instagram.
He admitted being moved to tears while watching the King of Pop’s biopic, describing the film as a return to the joy and wonder of his younger years. Mendoza also praised Jaafar Jackson’s performance, as well as the film’s storytelling and its faithful portrayal of the late superstar’s legacy.
Michael chronicles the life and career of the global music icon, tracing his rise from a child star in the Jackson 5 to becoming one of the most influential and best-selling artists of all time.
“His music didn’t just shape my taste, it shaped how I feel, connect, and how I see the world. I love you, MJ. Forever the King,” IC added.