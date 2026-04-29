IC Mendoza recalls unforgettable Michael Jackson moment, gets emotional over biopic

Television personality IC Mendoza took a nostalgic trip down memory lane after watching Michael, sharing a deeply personal story about meeting the King of Pop, Michael Jackson, during his 1996 Manila concert.

In an Instagram post, Mendoza revealed how Jackson’s music became a constant presence throughout his childhood, thanks to his mother, Dolly Anne Carvajal, a devoted fan who filled their home with the pop icon’s songs. He fondly recalled playing in her room while Jackson’s hits played in the background — memories that would later come full circle in an unforgettable way.