‘The WONDERfools’: Wildly chaotic and underrated

Nobody is talking enough about The WONDERfools, a show that will make you cry with laughter while quietly healing parts of you along the way.
Netflix’s newest K-drama, led by Park Eun Bin (Extraordinary Attorney Woo), is a superhero comedy-action adventure that follows a group of awkward town residents who unexpectedly gain superpowers and fight villains threatening the peace of the fictional city of Haeseong.
I went into the series blind, with little expectation of what would unfold on my screen. Surprisingly, I ended up finishing the eight episodes in one sitting.
Eun Bin stars as Eun Chaeni, a messy yet endearing young woman living in Haeseong in 1999. Labeled a “train wreck” by the community, her ordinary life takes a bizarre turn after a mysterious incident suddenly gives her supernatural powers, pulling her into a whirlwind of strange events and unexpected chaos.
In sharp contrast to his previous leading-man roles, Cha Eun Woo plays Lee Eunjeong, a socially awkward civil servant from Seoul known for being rigid, meticulous and obsessed with following rules. He eventually teams up with Chaeni while investigating a string of disappearances happening around the city.
Veteran actress Kim Hae Sook appears as Kim Jeonbok, Chaeni’s grandmother and only remaining family member. While she runs one of the city’s most popular restaurants, Jeonbok is also hiding a troubled past.
Joining the chaos are Choi Dae Hoon as Son Kyunghoon, the city hall’s most infamous complainer, and Im Seong Jaeas Kang Robin, a timid local constantly pushed around by others. Following the same mysterious incident connected to Chaeni, the two unexpectedly gain superpowers as well. Despite their clumsy and imperfect abilities, they become unlikely allies in taking on the city’s villains, adding even more comedy to the action-filled narrative.
Bringing a darker edge to the series is Son Hyun Joo as Ha Wondo, a cold and composed doctor concealing dangerous ambitions beneath his calm demeanor.
Chaeni and her equally chaotic companions uncover dark secrets tied to hidden experiments and the shadowy Church of Salvation. As they search for answers, they eventually discover the existence of the “Child of Eternity,” a mysterious person believed to be connected to the origin of their powers.
The WONDERfools is one of those rare shows that feels wildly chaotic and deeply heartfelt at the same time. Beneath its quirky humor, retro setting and bizarre superpower premise lies a surprisingly emotional story about loneliness, belonging and ordinary people trying to survive circumstances far bigger than themselves.
The series balances comedy and mystery remarkably well, constantly shifting between laugh-out-loud moments and genuinely tense sequences without losing its charm. What makes the show especially compelling is how human its characters feel despite the supernatural chaos surrounding them.
Much of the series’ appeal comes from the cast’s chemistry. Eun Bin delivers one of her most lovable performances yet as Chaeni, bringing warmth, awkwardness and emotional depth to the role, while Eun Woo surprises with his improved acting, portraying a restrained yet quietly funny character who perfectly complements the show’s energy. The supporting cast adds even more personality, making the dysfunctional team dynamic incredibly entertaining to watch.
The WONDERfools makes me think that non-romance K-dramas are often the most swoon-worthy and heart-fluttering. Although romance is not the show’s main focus, the unexpected chemistry between Chaeni and Eunjeong left a surprising impression on viewers.
I’ve always preferred watching sageuk dramas — period series set before or toward the end of the Joseon Dynasty — but The WONDERfools is one of the few shows outside that genre that I genuinely enjoyed binge-watching. It’s far from the kind of titles I usually gravitate toward, which made the experience even more surprising. I’m glad I decided to give it a chance because it easily stands out as one of the best releases of the year. It deserves more hype than what they are getting now.