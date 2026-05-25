‘The WONDERfools’: Wildly chaotic and underrated

Nobody is talking enough about The WONDERfools, a show that will make you cry with laughter while quietly healing parts of you along the way.

Netflix’s newest K-drama, led by Park Eun Bin (Extraordinary Attorney Woo), is a superhero comedy-action adventure that follows a group of awkward town residents who unexpectedly gain superpowers and fight villains threatening the peace of the fictional city of Haeseong.

I went into the series blind, with little expectation of what would unfold on my screen. Surprisingly, I ended up finishing the eight episodes in one sitting.