BPI Wealth rolls out peso-denominated global funds

Global investment solutions

“Over the years, we have developed a suite of global investment solutions to allow clients to diversify and participate in growth opportunities across major international markets,” BPI Wealth president and chief executive officer Maria Theresa “Tere” Marcial said.

“We’ve made it our mission to provide international exposure by offering these global funds in peso share classes, so that Filipinos can invest using our local currency and at lower entry points,” she added.

Peso-dominated share classes

The new offerings include the BPI World Technology Feeder Fund and the BPI Global Equity Fund-of-Funds, both of which are now available through peso-denominated share classes.

Investors can start with as little as P1,000 through BPI Wealth’s e-Invest platform, while existing unit investment trust fund (UITF) clients may invest through the BPI mobile app.

The BPI World Technology Feeder Fund provides exposure to leading global technology companies through the BlackRock World Technology Fund, including Nvidia, Alphabet, Microsoft and Apple.

Meanwhile, the BPI Global Equity Fund-of-Funds offers diversified exposure to developed and emerging markets across the United States, Europe and Asia.