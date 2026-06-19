BPI Wealth rolls out peso-denominated global funds

“We've made it our mission to provide international exposure by offering these global funds in peso share classes, so that Filipinos can invest using our local currency and at lower entry points,” she added.

The new offerings include the BPI World Technology Feeder Fund and the BPI Global Equity Fund-of-Funds, both of which are now available through peso-denominated share classes. Investors can start with as little as P1,000 through BPI Wealth’s e-Invest platform, while existing unit investment trust fund (UITF) clients may invest through the BPI mobile app.

The BPI World Technology Feeder Fund provides exposure to leading global technology companies through the BlackRock World Technology Fund, including Nvidia, Alphabet, Microsoft, and Apple. Meanwhile, the BPI Global Equity Fund-of-Funds offers diversified exposure to developed and emerging markets across the United States, Europe, and Asia.

Marcial said the success of the BPI Global Bond Income Fund served as a springboard for the launch. Introduced last year, the fund gives investors access to strategies managed by California-based Pacific Investment Management Company (PIMCO) with a lower minimum investment requirement.

“Over the past year, the peso class has delivered an average monthly distribution yield of 5.9 percent while achieving 18 percent capital growth,” she said.

Marcial also noted that the peso share class of the BPI US Equity Index Feeder Fund, launched in 2019 and designed to track the performance of the S&P 500, has generated a cumulative return of 118 percent since inception.