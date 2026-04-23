Philippine bonds join JPMorgan GBI-EM index

The inclusion follows a series of reforms aimed at strengthening the domestic bond market. These include initiatives to improve secondary market liquidity for government securities, develop the interest rate swap market, expand the repo (repurchase agreement) market, and streamline tax rules affecting foreign investors.

These measures are designed to align local market practices with international standards — key criteria for index inclusion — and have already contributed to rising foreign participation in domestic bonds.

New round of global bond issuances

The BTr in January also announced a new round of global bond issuances, marking the Philippines’ return to international capital markets through a triple-tranche offering.

The issuance includes 5.5-year, 10-year and 25-year notes aimed at helping finance the national budget amid a persistent fiscal deficit. The BTr said the transaction is being managed by J.P. Morgan, alongside BofA Securities, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Morgan Stanley, Standard Chartered Bank and UBS as joint lead managers and bookrunners.