Nicole Borromeo shares faith and gratitude after Miss Universe PH journey

“As I look back on my Miss Universe Philippines journey, my heart is overflowing with gratitude,” she wrote.

For Borromeo, the experience became more than a placement in the competition. She described it as a spiritual and personal journey marked by resilience, faith, and purpose.

“More than the placement, this journey became a testimony of God’s grace, perfect timing, and faithfulness in my life,” she shared.

The Cebuana beauty queen admitted that there were moments throughout the competition that tested her emotionally and physically, but she said her faith kept her grounded.

“Through every exhausting, overwhelming, and uncertain moment, God reminded me that I was never walking alone,” she said. “He carried me through every person He lovingly placed around me.”

Borromeo went on to thank the many individuals and teams who supported her throughout her campaign, including her local pageant organization, creatives, stylists, glam team, mentors, videographers, and supporters from Cebu Province.

She also expressed appreciation to her fellow candidates, saying the friendships and sisterhood formed during the competition became one of the most meaningful parts of the experience.

“To my fellow Miss Universe Philippines candidates, thank you for the light, comfort, laughter, prayers, hugs, and sisterhood,” she wrote. “Competing alongside such extraordinary women was one of the greatest blessings of this journey.”

Borromeo likewise acknowledged her longtime pageant camp, Aces & Queens , for continuously believing in her and helping shape her growth throughout the years.

Despite the pressures of national competition, the beauty queen said the experience ultimately strengthened her character and brought her closer to her faith.

“This journey humbled me, refined me, stretched me, and brought me closer to God,” she reflected.

Ending her message on a deeply personal note, Borromeo dedicated everything to her faith and to the people who stood behind her throughout the competition.

“To God be all the glory,” she said.