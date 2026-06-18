Till we meet again, PSE

To have contributed, even in a modest way, to such an institution has been a privilege for which I shall remain forever grateful.

During my tenure, I was fortunate to be entrusted with responsibilities that enriched my understanding of governance, leadership, and institution-building. I had the honor of chairing the Best Corporate Governance Awards and the ESG Awards, initiatives designed to encourage higher standards of corporate responsibility, transparency, and sustainability among publicly listed companies.

Corporate governance may not generate headlines in the same way that politics and business deals do, but it remains one of the most important foundations of investor confidence. Markets flourish where trust exists. Capital flows where transparency prevails. Sustainable growth becomes possible when corporations recognize that profitability and responsibility are not mutually exclusive but complementary objectives.

I was impressed by the presence of esteemed directors during my years at the PSE and by the extraordinary concentration of talent around the board table. What struck me most was the remarkable depth of experience of my fellow directors.

At the table sat a former Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, former Cabinet secretaries, heads of major government and financial institutions, CEOs of some of the country’s leading corporations, and longstanding, revered PSE shareholders whose wisdom, historical perspective, and institutional memory have guided the Exchange through the years.

Yet, despite their accomplishments, they remained grounded and humble. They listened more than they spoke, sought consensus rather than credit, and consistently placed the institution above personal interests.

I was also given the privilege of serving as a director of the Capital Markets Integrity Corporation (CMIC), whose mission is to safeguard the integrity and credibility of our securities market.

Investor confidence is the lifeblood of every stock exchange, and confidence can only thrive where fairness, transparency, and accountability prevail.

Among the many initiatives pursued during those years, one stands out as particularly significant — the integration of the Philippine Depository and Trust Corporation and the Philippine Stock Exchange. I was given the privilege to head the special group created by the board to initiate this undertaking.