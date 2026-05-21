On to bigger things

A relatively young and ambitious construction tycoon, whose moniker would invite intrigue, has decided to step down from the board of one of the country’s oldest and biggest listed construction firms.

The resignation was announced just recently. The board received his notice and acknowledged it right away. The reason given was simple: He wants to focus more on his personal endeavors. No long explanation for a clean exit, effective immediately.

But those who follow the industry cannot help but wonder what is really happening behind the scenes.