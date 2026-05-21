On to bigger things

A relatively young and ambitious construction tycoon, whose moniker would invite intrigue, has decided to step down from the board of one of the country’s oldest and biggest listed construction firms.
The resignation was announced just recently. The board received his notice and acknowledged it right away. The reason given was simple: He wants to focus more on his personal endeavors. No long explanation for a clean exit, effective immediately.
But those who follow the industry cannot help but wonder what is really happening behind the scenes.
This businessman first made waves a few years ago when his companies supplied materials for a controversial government shoreline project in Manila Bay. Many still remember the white sand that turned heads — and sparked debates.
That project earned him his colorful nickname and put him firmly on the map. Since then, he has been building a fast-growing empire that includes construction materials, real estate, logistics and manufacturing.
He sits at the helm of several companies under his group, including one that holds a sizable stake in the very construction firm he just left. Insiders note that even without a board seat, his financial interest remains.
Friends and business associates say he is simply clearing his plate. He is now pouring most of his energy and capital into bigger, more exciting ventures.
One project that has caught his attention is the development of a large MRO hangar — an aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul facility. These are massive structures, often big enough to house wide-body planes like Boeing 777s and Airbus A380s.
They need high ceilings, special equipment, giant doors, and strict safety standards. Building one is no small feat and requires serious expertise in heavy engineering. Observers believe this MRO hangar is just one piece of his larger plan.
He has been active in expanding his presence in construction-related businesses, possibly including housing projects, concrete plants, and other industrial facilities.
With airports expanding and more airlines operating, demand for world-class maintenance facilities is rising. Some say he is positioning himself to take advantage of the country’s growing aviation sector and infrastructure push.
The timing is also interesting, as the construction company he left has undergone its own changes in recent years, including getting new investors and making leadership adjustments.
Those close to the scene say he is a hands-on entrepreneur who prefers to drive his own projects rather than sit in someone else’s boardroom.