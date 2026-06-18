Taylor Swift’s ‘Toy Story 5’ song debuts at no. 1 on Billboard Hot 100

Within days of release, it surged to No. 1, becoming one of the rare animated-film tie-ins to ever reach the chart’s highest rung.

Historically, that club is almost absurdly small. Before Swift’s entry, only two animated Disney songs had managed the feat: “A Whole New World” from Aladdin in 1993, and “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from Encanto in 2022.

The numbers, as always, tell their own version of the story. The track moved roughly 70,000 digital downloads in its first week, alongside 17,000 physical CD sales, an anachronistic detail that feels almost charming in an era where most music exists as background electricity.

With this latest entry, Swift now holds 15 No. 1 hits on the Hot 100, placing her among the most dominant chart forces in modern pop history.

The track also posted the second-largest digital sales debut of the year, just behind BTS’ “Swim,” which saw 94,500 downloads in its release.