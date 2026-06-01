Taylor Swift writes original song for Toy Story 5

According to Swift, the opportunity to contribute to the Toy Story universe came after she viewed an early screening of the film.

Inspired by what she saw, she wrote the song shortly after returning home, describing the experience as instinctive and deeply personal. “Sometimes you just know, right?” she said in her announcement.

The original track is set for release on 5 June, ahead of the film’s theatrical debut on 19 June.

The collaboration brings together one of music’s biggest names and one of animation’s most iconic franchises, adding further anticipation to the next chapter of the Toy Story series.