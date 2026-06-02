Taylor’s got a friend in Woody

Announcing the project on social media, Swift shared her excitement about joining a series that has been part of her life since childhood. She recalled growing up watching the first Toy Story movie and said the opportunity to create music for its characters felt like a dream come true.

According to Swift, she was invited to watch an early cut of Toy Story 5 and immediately connected with the story. “I fell instantly in love with Toy Story 5,” she wrote, adding that she penned the song shortly after returning home from the screening.

The singer also teased the track’s release with a fitting nod to its title, writing, “Sometimes you just know, right?”

Fans eager to hear the new song can already pre-order it through Swift’s official website as anticipation builds for both the single and the latest installment of Pixar’s iconic franchise.