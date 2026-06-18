Sara camp ‘unserious’ about impeachment process – solon

Co said the defense continued to focus on procedural issues while offering only general denials of the accusations contained in the Articles of Impeachment.

According to the lawmaker, a pretrial brief typically reflects a party's strategy for the proceedings, but she expects little new information from the defense based on what was submitted.

“The pretrial brief is an indicator of how a party intends to approach the trial. What we saw was an empty can that offered little substance,” Co said.

She also questioned the seriousness of Duterte and her legal team, saying they continued to employ the same tactics used throughout the impeachment process.

“If they are taking the process seriously, they should have given the answers that the public has long waited for,” she said.

Co likewise noted that while the defense listed witnesses and documentary evidence, it failed to explain why those pieces of evidence would be necessary during the trial.

She specifically cited the acknowledgment receipts for confidential funds, including those bearing the name “Mary Grace Piattos.”

“How do you provide evidence to controvert or contradict the certification of the PSA that in their records, there is no Mary Grace Piattos, no other than showing who she actually is,” Co said.

With the impeachment proceedings moving forward, Co urged the public to closely follow the trial, where both the prosecution and defense are expected to present their evidence and witnesses.

The Articles of Impeachment accuse Duterte of alleged unexplained wealth, misuse of confidential funds, bribery of public officials and issuing verbal threats against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos and former House Speaker Martin Romualdez.

Throughout the House Committee on Justice proceedings, neither Duterte nor any member of her legal team appeared to rebut the allegations.

The Vice President was impeached by the House on 11 May after 257 lawmakers voted in favor, with 25 voting against and nine abstaining.

The Senate, sitting as an impeachment court, has set 6 July as the expected start of the impeachment trial.