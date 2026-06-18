Phone tracker takes down thieves

Investigators said a critical breakthrough occurred when one victim successfully located his stolen smartphone on the tracking network.

The digital signal led police to a hotel in neighboring Pasay. Officers coordinated with hotel management to review closed-circuit television footage, which showed two men matching the suspects’ descriptions checking in shortly after the crime occurred.

Undercover officers monitored the property until the suspects checked out. Police intercepted the two men outside the establishment, where investigators said the suspects admitted to the robbery during initial questioning.