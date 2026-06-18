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Phone tracker takes down thieves

MANDALUYONG police officers present two robbery suspects who stole Honda Click motorcycle and a cache of stolen electronics, including a laptop and iPhones following a tracking operation on Thursday.
MANDALUYONG police officers present two robbery suspects who stole Honda Click motorcycle and a cache of stolen electronics, including a laptop and iPhones following a tracking operation on Thursday.PHOTOGRAPH courtesy of Eastern Police District NCRPO
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Police arrested two men suspected of a string of robberies in Mandaluyong after tracking a victim’s stolen mobile phone to a hotel room using Apple’s “Find My” application.

The tracking operation began immediately after victims reported a robbery to the Mandaluyong City Police Station.

MANDALUYONG police officers present two robbery suspects who stole Honda Click motorcycle and a cache of stolen electronics, including a laptop and iPhones following a tracking operation on Thursday.
GPS aids ‘moto’ snatching suspect’s arrest

Investigators said a critical breakthrough occurred when one victim successfully located his stolen smartphone on the tracking network.

The digital signal led police to a hotel in neighboring Pasay. Officers coordinated with hotel management to review closed-circuit television footage, which showed two men matching the suspects’ descriptions checking in shortly after the crime occurred.

Undercover officers monitored the property until the suspects checked out. Police intercepted the two men outside the establishment, where investigators said the suspects admitted to the robbery during initial questioning.

Apple Find My App
Mandaluyong Robbery Case
Pasay Hotel Arrest
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