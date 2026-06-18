Philippine, Australian troops test territorial defense in KASANGGA 2026

Successive bursts of gunfire echoed across the coastal area of Sitio Mainit in Barangay Balogo as participating troops carried out a simulated wartime scenario designed to assess coordination, readiness, and operational effectiveness across the land, air, and maritime domains.

The exercise also showcased interagency cooperation, with the local government assisting in the evacuation and safety management of residents affected by the simulated conflict.

According to the leadership of the 9th Infantry Division, exercises such as KASANGGA are vital in enhancing the country's capability to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Australian Army said its participation is intended to share knowledge, expertise, and operational experience in territorial defense while supporting the Philippines' transition from internal security operations to strengthening its external defense posture.

Ahead of the exercise, the 9th Infantry Division coordinated with the Pasacao local government to ensure public safety. Residents living near the exercise site were temporarily relocated, while fishing activities within the designated exercise zone were suspended during the drills.

Military officials said the successful execution of the live-fire exercise underscores the growing defense cooperation and interoperability between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Australian Defence Force.

Exercise KASANGGA 2026 is scheduled to conclude on 19 June.