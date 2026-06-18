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Luminous designs down the aisle

VAL Taguba and his beauty queen finale.
VAL Taguba and his beauty queen finale.Photographs by Agile Zamora for DAILY TRIBUNE
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This showcase came just in time for the June brides, but honestly, it’s made for every elegant bride! The talented Val Taguba does it again — reimagining bridal couture and taking our breath away at the “Light The Aisle: A Luminous Beginning” fashon show. Even with the Grand Ballroom of Solaire Resort decorated with rich drapes, chandeliers and florals, Taguba’s designs still managed to stand out and illuminate the entire space. He proves why he’s one of my favorites!

VAL Taguba and his beauty queen finale.
Catriona Gray embodies femininity in Haydee Garcia runway show

The showcase was one showstopper after another. I can imagine that the women wearing them would feel like a queen! And trust me, this is not the drinks talking. Although the service deserves a little shoutout moment, too, because no cup nor stomach was ever empty thanks to the waiters! But the collection truly deserves its flowers with its brilliant details, movement and quality. Loved every piece — it’s like wearable art!

JEAN Saburit, Tess Schoefer and your columnist.
JEAN Saburit, Tess Schoefer and your columnist.
HIGHLIGHTING the peak of bridal season, Taguba showcased his breathtaking new collection.
HIGHLIGHTING the peak of bridal season, Taguba showcased his breathtaking new collection.

Thank you, dear Val, for having us! You always know how to make women look and feel beautiful. Congratulations on this showcase and can’t wait to see what’s next! 

Adieu, Party People! This is my last column for DAILY TRIBUNE. Thank you for everything. Until we meet again. Cheers!

VAL Taguba and his beauty queen finale.
Luxury interiors meet fluid fashion
GEROGETTE Wilson, Sophia and Irene Montemayor and Shy Tan.
GEROGETTE Wilson, Sophia and Irene Montemayor and Shy Tan.
TINA Cuevas and Bong Prada Lim
TINA Cuevas and Bong Prada Lim
VANESSA Tedesco, Gee Plamenco and Michelle Arceo
VANESSA Tedesco, Gee Plamenco and Michelle Arceo
BEGING Soriano
BEGING Soriano
FRANK Briones
FRANK Briones
Light the Aisle
Val Taguba
bridal couture
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