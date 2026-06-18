Luminous designs down the aisle

This showcase came just in time for the June brides, but honestly, it’s made for every elegant bride! The talented Val Taguba does it again — reimagining bridal couture and taking our breath away at the “Light The Aisle: A Luminous Beginning” fashon show. Even with the Grand Ballroom of Solaire Resort decorated with rich drapes, chandeliers and florals, Taguba’s designs still managed to stand out and illuminate the entire space. He proves why he’s one of my favorites!
The showcase was one showstopper after another. I can imagine that the women wearing them would feel like a queen! And trust me, this is not the drinks talking. Although the service deserves a little shoutout moment, too, because no cup nor stomach was ever empty thanks to the waiters! But the collection truly deserves its flowers with its brilliant details, movement and quality. Loved every piece — it’s like wearable art!
Thank you, dear Val, for having us! You always know how to make women look and feel beautiful. Congratulations on this showcase and can’t wait to see what’s next!
Adieu, Party People! This is my last column for DAILY TRIBUNE. Thank you for everything. Until we meet again. Cheers!