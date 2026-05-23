Luxury interiors meet fluid fashion

Opulence Design Concept completely elevated the Mother’s Day narrative by transforming its sleek Greenbelt 5 showroom into a high-society sanctuary for “Her Presence in Motion,” an intimate, sartorial celebration honoring the modern matriarch.

The afternoon seamlessly merged the worlds of curated luxury interiors and artisanal Filipino fashion, hosted by Opulence owner Jinky Sy, who looked every bit the effortless tastemaker as she welcomed Manila’s glittering social set.