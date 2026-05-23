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Luxury interiors meet fluid fashion

A masterclass in sartorial contrast, the collection’s refined silhouettes, architectural skirts and sophisticated tops beautifully captured the dual essence of the contemporary woman — where structured resilience effortlessly softens into fluid grace.
ANDREA Tetangco’s ‘Opulence in Motion’ Capsule Collection.
ANDREA Tetangco’s ‘Opulence in Motion’ Capsule Collection.Photographs courtesy of Opulence Design Concept
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Opulence Design Concept completely elevated the Mother’s Day narrative by transforming its sleek Greenbelt 5 showroom into a high-society sanctuary for “Her Presence in Motion,” an intimate, sartorial celebration honoring the modern matriarch. 

The afternoon seamlessly merged the worlds of curated luxury interiors and artisanal Filipino fashion, hosted by Opulence owner Jinky Sy, who looked every bit the effortless tastemaker as she welcomed Manila’s glittering social set. 

ANDREA Tetangco’s ‘Opulence in Motion’ Capsule Collection.
From Milan to Manila: The fusion of form with philanthropy

Dictating the tone for the modern home, the space beautifully articulated how intentional spatial design serves as the foundation for personal expression and family heritage.

The undisputed piece de résistance of the afternoon was the grand reveal of the brand’s first-ever fashion collaboration: an exclusive capsule collection titled Opulence in Motion by acclaimed designer Andrea Tetangco. 

ANDREA Tetangco’s ‘Opulence in Motion’ Capsule Collection.
Celebrating mom in style at Balustre Filipino Restaurant
MUSES of Opulence collection: Salome Uy, Andrea Tetangco, Cat Arambulo, Linda Ley, Maru Go, Atty Karen Jimeno, Rachel Peters, Tricia Centenera, IDr. Grace Tan, Ruby Chua and Pinky Tobiano.
MUSES of Opulence collection: Salome Uy, Andrea Tetangco, Cat Arambulo, Linda Ley, Maru Go, Atty Karen Jimeno, Rachel Peters, Tricia Centenera, IDr. Grace Tan, Ruby Chua and Pinky Tobiano.

A masterclass in sartorial contrast, the collection’s refined silhouettes, architectural skirts and sophisticated tops beautifully captured the dual essence of the contemporary woman — where structured resilience effortlessly softens into fluid grace. 

Brought to life on a curated runway by society muses Atty. Karen Jimeno, interior designer Grace Tan and Miss Universe Philippines 2017 Rachel Peters, the exclusive edit honors the multifaceted strength of mothers on the move, remaining on display for the city’s style vanguard at the Makati showroom until 14 June.

GERRY Sy, designer Andrea Tetangco and Jinky Sy.
GERRY Sy, designer Andrea Tetangco and Jinky Sy.
SHILPA Tolani, Shy Tan and Carla del Prado.
SHILPA Tolani, Shy Tan and Carla del Prado.
CONNIE Haw
CONNIE Haw
DONG Ronquillo
DONG Ronquillo
ERICA Concepcion
ERICA Concepcion
JET Capina
JET Capina
MELANIE Tan and Stefani Uy.
MELANIE Tan and Stefani Uy.
NEELAM Gopwani
NEELAM Gopwani
SIDNEY Yap
SIDNEY Yap
Opulence Design Concept
Filipino luxury fashion
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