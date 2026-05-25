Catriona Gray embodies femininity in Haydee Garcia runway show

After nearly a decade of creating bespoke bridal gowns and couture formalwear, the studio formally introduced Petals & Poetry as a celebration of quiet elegance a new chapter for the brand where femininity, craftsmanship, and intention come together in every piece.

According to Catriona, the collection perfectly captures the essence of empowering women through fashion.

“This collection is made by talented women to truly make women feel beautiful and feminine. That’s what I love about this collection. As you can see, there are a lot of silhouettes,” she shared.

What Catriona admired most about Haydee Garcia’s designs was the thoughtful sizing and versatility of the pieces.

“I myself am not a size zero, but I feel so beautiful in what I am wearing tonight. I think that’s the best thing about this collection that you can be romantic, feminine, and powerful all at once. Every design speaks for you, and that’s what Haydee Garcia has encapsulated for us in this collection. Tonight, I am so happy to be part of this. Congratulations,” she added.

The intimate fashion presentation brought together selected guests from the fashion, media, and creative industries for a refined and immersive runway experience. Among the stars seated in the front row was Manila socialite Small Laude, who expressed her admiration for the atelier’s runway vision and the overall design aesthetic of the collection.

The runway launch also marked another milestone for the brand as Studio Haydee Garcia prepares to open its new home at Proscenium at Rockwell in Makati, introducing a more elevated and accessible expression of its bespoke heritage through luxury ready-to-wear.

Set to open in May 2026 at North Garden Villa, Proscenium at Rockwell, Makati City, the boutique signals the beginning of a new era for the brand.

“The vision behind Haydee Garcia Atelier has always been simple—I wanted to create a space where women can feel beautiful, confident, and celebrated through fashion. For me, it’s never just about making gowns. It’s about creating pieces that hold memories and emotions. I want every client to feel special the moment they wear a Haydee Garcia piece,” founders Haydee Garcia and Mary Grace Chu shared in a statement.

After more than a decade in fashion, Haydee reflected on the deeper meaning behind her work.

“I’ve been doing this for more than 10 years now, and honestly, fashion has always been something very personal to me. As a designer and fashion architect, I love combining structure, detail, and femininity into every piece we create. Over the years, I’ve learned that every gown tells a different story, and that’s what keeps me passionate about what I do.”

She also shared what inspired her to take the leap toward expanding the brand.

“I think it came from a point where I finally felt ready to fully embrace the vision I had for the brand. Opening a stand-alone studio was a huge step for me creatively and personally. I wanted clients to experience the brand in a more intimate and elevated way—from the atmosphere of the studio to the entire design journey. It was definitely scary at first, but also very fulfilling.”

Discussing her latest collection, Haydee described Petals & Poetry as a reflection of the modern woman.

“This collection is very feminine, romantic, and modern. You’ll see soft color palettes mixed with rich textures and intricate details. We used luxurious materials like duchess silk, gazar, jacquard, brocade, crystals, and gold-plated gems. The collection features 28 statement pieces that are elegant yet still wearable and modern at the same time. Every look was designed to feel dreamy yet empowering.”

For Haydee, the woman who resonates with her brand is someone deeply confident in her femininity.

“I think the woman who resonates with our brand is someone who’s confident in her femininity. She loves elegance and craftsmanship, but she also isn’t afraid to stand out. She appreciates details, timelessness, and pieces that make her feel empowered and beautiful. She’s romantic, modern, and expressive in her own way.”

The designer also revealed why Catriona Gray was the perfect choice to headline the collection’s grand finale.

“We chose Catriona Gray because she truly embodies the elegance, confidence, and grace that our brand represents. We wanted our finale to feel powerful yet timeless, and Catriona naturally brings that kind of presence on the runway,” she said.