Cebu Pacific defends handling of MSO violins after backlash

Cebu Pacific defended its handling of musical instruments after members of the Manila Symphony Orchestra (MSO) complained that some musicians were initially stopped from boarding because their violin cases exceeded the airline's hand-carry size limits.
The issue came to light after an MSO member said on social media that several orchestra members were held at the boarding gate despite having traveled with the instruments on previous flights without similar issues.
The musician said airport personnel later allowed the musicians to carry their violins and bows into the cabin while the instrument cases were checked in free of charge.
In a statement, Cebu Pacific said none of the passengers had included their musical instruments as checked-in baggage prior to the flight.
The airline said its airport team nevertheless accommodated the musicians and worked with them to find a practical solution.
“For violins that exceeded the size limit, our airport team worked with the passengers to find a practical solution,” Cebu Pacific said.
“The violin cases were checked in free of charge, while the instruments themselves were carefully hand-carried by the passengers into the cabin.”
Cebu Pacific said the arrangement allowed the passengers to continue their trip without additional charges.