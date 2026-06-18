Cebu Pacific defends handling of MSO violins after backlash

Cebu Pacific defended its handling of musical instruments after members of the Manila Symphony Orchestra (MSO) complained that some musicians were initially stopped from boarding because their violin cases exceeded the airline's hand-carry size limits.

The issue came to light after an MSO member said on social media that several orchestra members were held at the boarding gate despite having traveled with the instruments on previous flights without similar issues.

The musician said airport personnel later allowed the musicians to carry their violins and bows into the cabin while the instrument cases were checked in free of charge.