Caloocan’s strong finish keys fall of Bataan

Dom Escobar presided over Caloocan’s romp with 22 points, 12 rebounds, three steals and two assists and was chosen the SportsPlus Best Player over Manday, who tallied 18 points, eight rebounds, six assists and two steals.

Other Batang Kankaloo who shone were Jammer Jamito, with 14 points, nine rebounds and two assists, Chris Bitoon, with 12 points, three rebounds and three assists, and Kymani Ladi, with 10 points, highlighted by an alley-oop dunk that pushed Caloocan ahead, 83-72.

Jamito followed suit with a one-handed slam that sealed the outcome, 95-80, with 1:36 left.

Bataan, which skidded to 5-8, got 20 points, laced with five triples, four rebounds and two assists, from Hubert Cani, 16 points, three assists and two rebounds from Alfred Flores, 12 points, three rebounds and two assists from Tutoy Ramirez, and 11 points, six rebounds and four assists from Chris Javier.

A triple by Flores pushed Bataan ahead, 20-18, after the first quarter.

Harvey Pagsanjan bunched five points against two free throws by Robbi Darang, padding Caloocan’s lead to 46-35 at halftime.

Meanwhile, Rizal XentroMall built a big lead and used it as a buffer to subdue Quezon City, 90-80, in the second game and rise to 7-6.

JP Maguliano posted 19 points and nine rebounds for the Rizal Golden Coolers and was chosen the Best Player over Billy Robles, with 13 points, nine rebounds, five assists, and two steals.

The 6-foot-4 Maguliano, the former star of the Emilio Aguinaldo College Generals, drew help from Mark Yee, with 14 points, four rebounds and three assists; Billy Robles, with 13 points, nine rebounds, five assists and two steals; Jolo Mendoza, with 11 points, two assists and two rebounds; and AJ Coronel, with 10 points and six rebounds.