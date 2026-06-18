Agrupis: CHED acted without need for ‘push’ from others

The Commission on Higher Education (CHED) defended the commission’s response to the deaths of Ateneo basketball players Rene Baterbonia and Divine Adili.

Chairperson Dr. Shirley Agrupis said CHED had already launched an investigation before criticisms surfaced.

In a conversation with the DAILY TRIBUNE, Agrupis said, “CHED knows its jurisdiction even without the push of anybody or elsewhere."

”She added that CHED had already issued a show-cause order to Ateneo de Manila University, released a statement, and coordinated with concerned agencies. Agrupis also urged the public to rely on official CHED platforms for updates, stressing that “past officials of CHED are not privy to any internal actions of CHED.”