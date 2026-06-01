CHED chief under scrutiny over governance, policy decisions

A group of Commission on Higher Education (CHED) employees has filed administrative and ethics complaints against chairperson Shirley C. Agrupis, questioning her governance, policymaking and leadership practices.

The complaints, which were submitted to the Office of the President, raise concerns over appointments, workplace management, administrative procedures and the use of official agency programs.

They are seeking an executive review of several decisions made during Agrupis’ tenure, arguing that her actions allegedly clashed with CHED’s mandate to oversee the nation's higher education system.

Among the specific issues raised is a weeklong National Directorate Meeting held in January at Mariano Marcos State University. The event was attended by CHED directors, state university and college presidents and representatives from the Department of Education and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority.

According to the complaint, officials from across the country were allegedly required to attend the gathering, during which a biographical video titled "Shirley" was screened to highlight the chairperson’s life and achievements.

The complainants questioned whether using government resources, personnel time and official activities for the presentation was appropriate, arguing that agency events should focus strictly on institutional priorities.

The complaint also addresses a controversial proposal to revise the General Education curriculum by reducing its required units to 18. The plan faced intense opposition from educators, universities, and academic organizations, forcing CHED to suspend its implementation pending further consultations.

Critics also said that the controversy highlights a lack of stakeholder engagement on reforms that carry far-reaching implications for colleges nationwide.

Additionally, the employees alleged inconsistencies in the enforcement of agency travel policies, saying that while restrictions on official travel were imposed on state university and college presidents, Agrupis allegedly continued to undertake various local and international trips.

The complainants argued the disparity raises concerns about fairness and leadership by example.

They also contended that CHED should remain focused on addressing core educational challenges—such as curriculum development, quality assurance, accreditation, and student outcomes—rather than branding and image-building initiatives.

CHED has not yet issued a comprehensive public response to the allegations. The complaints are expected to undergo administrative and legal reviews, providing all involved parties an opportunity to present their evidence.