Achieving a dream degree with SM Foundation scholarship

Fitting scholarship

Ayesha’s academic interests point her toward a clear career path. Accounting appeals to her so she aspires to become a Certified Public Accountant and build a financially stable life that can support her family.

“My parents have shown me how hard they are willing to work for me and my sister and I want to repay their effort,” says Ayesha.

A scholarship will help make this challenging CPA journey more manageable.

“It would reassure me that someone is in my back willing to help me in achieving my dreams.”

She applied for the SM Foundation scholarship, which offers more than easing the burden of school fees, books, transportation, and other college necessities that can strain a low-income household.