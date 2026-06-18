Achieving a dream degree with SM Foundation scholarship

Ayesha Denize Biong is walking the path to a promising professional career with her steely focus and a scholarship that turns hope into a concrete step toward a stable future.
The motivation of the 17-year-old senior high school student of Andres Bonifacio Integrated School in Mandaluyong City is honed by the challenges commonly faced by low-income families. Her parents always prioritized materials she needed for school projects and research. Similarly, she herself gave up leisure and just dedicated most of her time to studying and completing school requirements.
Ayesha recalls facing tougher challenges during the Covid-19 pandemic.
“We made no unnecessary expense and only bought food for our meals. After the pandemic I had to get back to school. I mostly didn’t buy any food during breaks to save money. I chose to walk instead of using transportation. I also refused any extracurricular that would need fees to save up even more.”
The sacrifices have helped her stay focused on her education and goals, and build an attitude that was instrumental in clinching a scholarship grant.
Fitting scholarship
Ayesha’s academic interests point her toward a clear career path. Accounting appeals to her so she aspires to become a Certified Public Accountant and build a financially stable life that can support her family.
“My parents have shown me how hard they are willing to work for me and my sister and I want to repay their effort,” says Ayesha.
A scholarship will help make this challenging CPA journey more manageable.
“It would reassure me that someone is in my back willing to help me in achieving my dreams.”
She applied for the SM Foundation scholarship, which offers more than easing the burden of school fees, books, transportation, and other college necessities that can strain a low-income household.
Beyond the monetary benefits, Ayesha sees the SM scholarship as an avenue for personal growth -- a chance to meet new people, join activities that sharpen job-ready skills, and form networks that will matter when she steps into the professional world.
She recalls her SM Foundation interview, being asked if how she would improve herself; the question made her reflect on where she stands and what she must do to reach her goals. That moment crystallized for her the attitude the scholarship looks for — not perfection, but commitment, curiosity, and an eagerness to grow.
“I believe I was chosen (as scholar) because they saw my dedication to my studies, my determination to achieve my goals, and my willingness to make the most of the opportunity given to me,” she says.
Ready for the journey
College requires a higher level of independence, discipline, and responsibility, according to Ayesha. She expects heavier workloads, complex subjects, and the juggling of deadlines and possible personal responsibilities.
But Ayesha is mentally and physically ready for her Bachelor of Science in Accountancy journey.
Ayesha’s story is an example of how targeted educational support unlocks potential. Her drive — disciplined, goal-oriented, and adaptable — combined with the practical relief SM Foundation provides, creates conditions where a young scholar can aim for professional qualifications and a stable livelihood.
As she works toward becoming a CPA, Ayesha hopes to translate her skills into steady income that uplifts her family and fulfills the faith her parents have placed in her.
SM Foundation’s scholarship program does more than help individual students cross a graduation stage. It provides thousands of youths across the Philippines with the financial support and developmental opportunities that turn tertiary education from an uncertain dream into an achievable plan. By connecting promising students like Ayesha with resources, mentoring, and networks, the foundation helps graduates enter fruitful careers that raise their families’ economic standing and create long-term community impact. For Ayesha and many others, that support is not just aid — it’s the beginning of a new chapter in which education becomes the engine of personal and familial transformation.