Scholarship-fueled journey lifts Pagbilao engineer

In 2026, that dream was realized. When the results of the February 2026 Mechanical Engineering Licensure Examination were released, Albuero’s success stood not only as a personal milestone, but as the culmination of years of perseverance and support.

Behind his achievement were Therma Luzon Inc. and the Aboitiz Foundation Inc., whose scholarship program helped lay the foundation for his education and career path.

Albuero recalled:

“My father is a carpenter and fisherman, while my mother is a housewife who accepts laundry work. As the eldest among my siblings, I took to heart the determination to finish my studies so I can help my family.”

A dream sustained

through opportunity

Albuero’s journey with Therma Luzon began in 2016, when he joined the scholarship program as a Grade 8 student. The support continued through junior high school, senior high school, and eventually college — easing the financial burden on his family and allowing him to focus on his studies.

In 2021, he enrolled at Southern Luzon State University in Lucban, Quezon, to pursue a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.

“However, God has truly been good because the scholarship continued through the help of Therma Luzon, Inc., and I was once again given the opportunity to be a scholar from my second year up to my fourth year in the Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering program,” Albuero said.

The scholarship provided monthly stipends and financial assistance that covered transportation, daily expenses, laboratory needs, books and thesis requirements.

More than financial support

Beyond financial aid, the program also provided mentorship and guidance, which Albuero said helped him stay focused, especially during board exam preparation.

AboitizPower assistant vice president for Corporate Services Lou Jason Deligencia said Albuero’s journey reflects the broader impact of the initiative.

“Seeing scholars like Engr. Ren Mark’s transition from a determined student in our host community to a licensed professional is the ultimate validation of our mission,” he said.

“Not only did I receive financial assistance, but also inspiration and motivation to further improve my studies and efforts,” Albuero added.

A future with AboitizPower

Now a licensed mechanical engineer, Albuero is set to join AboitizPower’s cadetship program, where he will train at the Global Technical Center of Excellence in LIMA Estate, Batangas.

The facility was established through a partnership between AboitizPower and Japan’s JERA Co., Inc., and is designed to develop future energy professionals.

“Although my scholarship journey may come to an end, I hope to continue learning and growing in knowledge. I truly wish that someday, I will have the opportunity to give back to Aboitiz Foundation and Therma Luzon Inc., and work hand in hand with them to give others the same blessings that they have given me.”