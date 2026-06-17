LTFRB suspends 24 buses after fatal Baguio crash

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) announced Wednesday the temporary suspension of 24 passenger buses following a road crash along Marcos Highway that left one person dead and six others injured.
In a statement, the LTFRB disclosed that the 30-day suspension targets a single bus company while regulators investigate potential violations of the terms and conditions of its operating certificate.
The agency said the incident occurred early Tuesday morning when a Baguio-bound bus collided with a parked truck. The bus conductor died after becoming trapped inside the wreckage.
Six passengers sustained injuries and were taken to a local hospital for treatment.