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LTFRB suspends 24 buses after fatal Baguio crash

LTFRB suspends 24 buses after fatal Baguio crash
PHOTO coutesy of Rafael Valencia
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The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) announced Wednesday the temporary suspension of 24 passenger buses following a road crash along Marcos Highway that left one person dead and six others injured.

In a statement, the LTFRB disclosed that the 30-day suspension targets a single bus company while regulators investigate potential violations of the terms and conditions of its operating certificate.

LTFRB suspends 24 buses after fatal Baguio crash
LTFRB suspends 24 buses after deadly Baguio road crash

The agency said the incident occurred early Tuesday morning when a Baguio-bound bus collided with a parked truck. The bus conductor died after becoming trapped inside the wreckage.

Six passengers sustained injuries and were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

LTFRB bus suspension
Marcos Highway bus crash
Baguio-bound bus accident
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