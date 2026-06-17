Talent, creativity shine at Miss Philippines Earth 2026 Talent Competition

The search for the next Miss Philippines Earth continued to showcase more than beauty as candidates displayed their artistic talents during the pageant’s Final Talent Competition.

Delegates took center stage with performances that highlighted their creativity, confidence, and dedication, proving that the competition celebrates well-rounded women who can inspire through both skill and advocacy.

Emerging as the top performer was Sto. Tomas, Batangas representative Czharich Oli, who earned the Gold Award for her standout presentation. Payao, Zamboanga Sibugay’s Queenly Mae Silvestre Cañete secured the Silver Award, while Mary Ganaba of Tupi, South Cotabato completed the winners’ circle with the Bronze Award.

The talent competition remains one of the key events of Miss Philippines Earth, providing candidates with an opportunity to express themselves beyond the traditional pageant stage while promoting the organization’s mission of environmental awareness and purposeful leadership.

Final Talent Competition Winners:

Gold – Sto. Tomas, Batangas | Czharich Oli

Silver – Payao, Zamboanga Sibugay | Queenly Mae Silvestre Cañete

Bronze – Tupi, South Cotabato | Mary Ganaba