Season MVP 'unexpected' for Farm Fresh star Tubu

Standing tall among the Premier Volleyball League’s (PVL) brightest stars was an unexpected blessing for Farm Fresh ace Trisha Tubu.

The young winger bagged the coveted Season Most Valuable Player recognition as she bannered the honor roll feted in the 2nd Pilipinas PVL Press Corps Awards Night on Saturday at the Novotel Manila.

"Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine myself winning this award," the Foxies’ main gunner said after claiming her highest career individual award in the event supported by Immuni+ and Rebisco.

Tubu had an outstanding 2025-2026 season, leading Farm Fresh to the playoffs in three conferences, including a franchise-best fourth-place finish in the All-Filipino Conference.

On the other hand, Jude Garcia of Criss Cross was awarded the Spikers’ Turf Season MVP for his stellar outing in leading the King Crunchers to back-to-back titles.

"This was a huge opportunity for us to be included in this event. And hopefully, it will help us elevate men's volleyball in the Philippines even more," said Garcia in a video message.

Garcia and Criss Cross skipped the awarding rites due to an earlier commitment in South Korea.

Meanwhile, Tubu led the PVL Mythical Team along with open spikers Savi Davison of PLDT and Bella Belen of Capital1, middle blockers Pangs Panaga of Creamline and Majoy Baron of PLDT, setter Gel Cayuna of Nxled and libero Kath Arado of PLDT.

Belen was named PVL Rookie of the Year, Creamline was hailed Team of the Year, while the All-Filipino Conference Finals Game 2 between Creamline and Cignal bagged Game of the Year.

Garcia was joined by teammate and fellow open spiker Noel Kampton in the Spikers’ Turf Mythical Team.

Also in the elite circle were Savouge middles duo Giles Torres and JP Bugaoan, Criss Cross playmaker Adrian Villados, Savouge opposite hitter Mark Calado and Criss Cross defense specialist John Pepito.

Recipients of Coach of the Year awards were PLDT's Rald Ricafort and Criss Cross' Tai Bundit while Jonathan Ng of Creamline was honored as the Executive of the Year.

Creamline's Alyssa Valdez was feted as Miss Quality Minutes, Capital1's Erika Santos as Most Improved Player and PLDT's Kim Kianna Dy as the Comeback Player of the Year.

Also given special citations were Alas Pilipinas women’s beach volleyball team for winning a historic gold medal in 33rd Southeast Asian Games and Alas Pilipinas men's volleyball team for a rousing debut in the 2024 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship last September and a SEA Games bronze medal.

Turning heads with their glamorous looks at the gala event, Baron and Calado were recognized as Stars of the Night.

Baron sported a sultry black long ensemble that highlighted her statuesque figure, while Calado was dapper in his sleek black suit.

PVL Press Corps president Lance Adrian Agcaoili of the Philippine Daily Inquirer promised an even bigger third edition of the annual celebration as the PVL enters a decade of commercial volleyball excellence.

“We’ve achieved another milestone this season for both the PVL and the Spikers’ Turf. We now look forward to surpassing this year’s success as the PVL celebrates its 10th anniversary,” Agcaoili said.

“The PVL Press Corps, in partnership with the PVL and its ever-dynamic organizer, Sports Vision, is brewing something big and exciting for next year,” added the youthful PVL Press Corps chief.