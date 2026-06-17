Sarangani quake victims get PCSO assistance

The latest dispatch is part of the government’s continuing response to Southern Mindanao, which has been experiencing a series of tremors following the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck the region on 8 June.

PCSO said the move aligns with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s directive for the swift delivery of aid to earthquake-hit communities in the region.

PCSO general manager Melquiades A. Robles said the agency remains in close coordination with national and local authorities to ensure aid reaches affected families promptly.

“PCSO remains committed to supporting communities affected by these earthquakes. Through our continuing coordination with the Office of Civil Defense and other partner agencies, we are working to ensure that relief assistance reaches those who need it most,” Robles said.

The ChariTimba packages contain essential food supplies intended to help sustain displaced families during emergencies.

PCSO added it is prepared to extend further assistance as needs on the ground are assessed by concerned agencies and local government units.