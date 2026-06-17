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Qatar pledges $1.2 trillion US investment

Qatar pledges $1.2 trillion US investment
Photo courtesy of Al Jezeera.
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Qatar is set to deepen its economic ties with the United States through a trade and investment commitment expected to reach $1.2 trillion, highlighting growing cooperation between the two countries.

President Donald Trump announced the investment pledge, saying the agreement strengthens Qatar’s role as a major economic partner and adds to the total value of investment commitments directed toward the US.

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The Qatari emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, said the partnership reflects expanding business relations between the two nations following Trump’s visit to Doha last year.

“Qatar was proud of its investments in the US, as well as US corporate investment in Qatar,” Sheikh Tamim said.

Trump described the commitment as a record-setting investment milestone, saying it contributes to a broader push to attract foreign capital into the US economy.

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