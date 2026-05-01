Presidential jet gifted to Trump by Qatar completes testing

The Gulf emirate's gift of the jet -- which is valued in the hundreds of millions of dollars -- raised major constitutional and ethical questions, as well as security concerns about using an aircraft donated by a foreign power for use as the ultra-sensitive Air Force One presidential plane.

Qatar offered the jet in May 2025 and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth accepted it "in accordance with all federal rules and regulations" later in the month, Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said at the time.

The Defense Department "will work to ensure proper security measures and functional-mission requirements are considered for an aircraft used to transport the president of the United States," Parnell said.

The US Constitution prohibits government officials from accepting gifts "from any King, Prince or foreign State," in a section known as the Emoluments Clause.

But Trump has denied there are any ethical issues involved with accepting the plane, saying it would be "stupid" for the US government not to take the aircraft.