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Qatar announces 'gradual resumption' of flights by foreign airlines

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 9: A Qatar Airways plane lands as an Emirates plane taxis on the tarmac and Delta Air Lines planes sit at gates at John F. Kennedy International Airport on June 9, 2025 in New York City. A new travel ban ordered by U.S. President Donald Trump, restricting entry to citizens from 12 countries, will take effect on Monday. The affected nations include Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, the Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 9: A Qatar Airways plane lands as an Emirates plane taxis on the tarmac and Delta Air Lines planes sit at gates at John F. Kennedy International Airport on June 9, 2025 in New York City. A new travel ban ordered by U.S. President Donald Trump, restricting entry to citizens from 12 countries, will take effect on Monday. The affected nations include Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, the Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen. Adam Gray/Getty Images/AFP
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Qatar's aviation authority announced on Monday that it would begin allowing flights from foreign airlines to land at its main airport for the first time since the start of the Middle East war.

"Qatar Civil Aviation Authority has issued a Notice to Airmen announcing the gradual resumption of operations for foreign airlines in the State of Qatar via Hamad International Airport," the body said in a statement.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 9: A Qatar Airways plane lands as an Emirates plane taxis on the tarmac and Delta Air Lines planes sit at gates at John F. Kennedy International Airport on June 9, 2025 in New York City. A new travel ban ordered by U.S. President Donald Trump, restricting entry to citizens from 12 countries, will take effect on Monday. The affected nations include Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, the Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen.
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 9: A Qatar Airways plane lands as an Emirates plane taxis on the tarmac and Delta Air Lines planes sit at gates at John F. Kennedy International Airport on June 9, 2025 in New York City. A new travel ban ordered by U.S. President Donald Trump, restricting entry to citizens from 12 countries, will take effect on Monday. The affected nations include Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, the Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen.
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On April 8, Washington and Tehran announced a two-week ceasefire in the war, sparked by US and Israeli attacks on Iran on February 28.

Qatar shut its airspace amid Iran's retaliatory drone and missile campaign against Gulf countries, and partially reopened it to limited traffic on March 7, but only for flights operated by national carrier Qatar Airways.

The Qatari aviation authority said the reopening to foreign airlines "follows a comprehensive assessment of the situation", adding that "safety and security of all remain its top priority".

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