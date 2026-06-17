Priscilla Meirelles embraces entrepreneurial roots through Mediterranean dining venture

For years, Priscilla Meirelles has been known to Filipinos as a beauty queen, actress, and television personality. Today, she is charting a different course—one that highlights her passion for business and her commitment to introducing authentic global flavors to the local dining scene.

At the recent unveiling of Feta Mediterranean Restaurant and Grocer at Newport World Resorts in Pasay City, Meirelles spoke enthusiastically about the brand’s mission of bringing a genuine Mediterranean culinary experience to Filipino food lovers.

“We are super excited because we want to make everyone aware in the Philippines about authentic Mediterranean cuisine, and we have a lot to share in terms of amazing food,” she said.

Serving as the restaurant’s brand manager, Meirelles believes the Philippines is the perfect market for Mediterranean cuisine because of Filipinos’ natural curiosity when it comes to food and culture.

“I believe that Filipinos are really food lovers,” she said. “I always get excited to try different things, and I think Filipinos are very talented when it comes to embracing different cultures and experiences.”

Central to the restaurant’s identity is its dedication to authenticity, something Meirelles considers a major advantage in an increasingly crowded food industry.

“When it comes to Mediterranean cuisine, we actually have an authentic chef who flew all the way from Turkey to handle our branches,” she shared.

While competition remains fierce among restaurants offering international fare, Meirelles is confident that staying true to Mediterranean traditions will help the brand stand out.

“We do have a lot of competitors, but I think what makes us different is that we focus on bringing authentic Mediterranean flavors and products closer to Filipinos,” she said.

Beyond its menu of Mediterranean dishes, the establishment also offers imported Turkish products and catering services, creating a more immersive cultural experience for customers who want to explore the region’s rich culinary heritage.

For Meirelles, however, the venture represents more than just a business opportunity. It is also a chance to showcase a side of herself that many Filipinos have yet to see.

“There are a lot of talents hidden that I brought from back home. My family is very business-oriented. We have different businesses in Brazil,” she said.

Her journey to the Philippines began under the spotlight of pageantry, a path that eventually led to acting and entertainment. Yet she admits that the public often associates her primarily with her beauty queen title.

“When I came to the Philippines, I came with a sash and immediately I was labeled a beauty queen. There’s nothing wrong with that,” she said.

Now, she hopes to broaden that perception by sharing the entrepreneurial and management skills she cultivated long before entering the world of pageants.

“There is this side of me, the business side, the events management side that I’ve done for so many years in Brazil,” she explained.

As she balances business ventures with plans to return to the entertainment industry, Meirelles sees the partnership as an opportunity to reinvent herself while staying true to her roots.

“I would be so glad to be able to share and show the Philippines what I’m capable of,” she said. “Doing this partnership allows me to explore even more and maybe bring a little bit of freshness to the business.”

For Meirelles, the venture is not merely about serving food — it is about sharing culture, celebrating authenticity, and proving that there is much more to her story than the crown she once wore.