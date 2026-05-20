Meralco backs safe, responsible rooftop solar installations

“To emphasize, Meralco fully supports every Filipino household that wants to reduce electricity costs through rooftop solar, but for the company, public safety is a priority that cannot be compromised,” he added.

During a recent Senate Committee on Energy hearing, renewable energy advocate Warren Puno criticized Meralco and claimed that the company was not supportive of solar home systems. Puno also alleged that Meralco coined the term “guerilla solar” to discourage rooftop solar adoption.

Valles clarified that “guerilla solar” is an industry term used to describe unregistered or improperly installed solar systems that may pose risks to customers, utility personnel, and surrounding communities.

“For the record, guerilla solar is an industry term referring to unregistered or improperly installed systems that may expose customers, utility personnel, and communities to avoidable risks. That term was not invented by Meralco, nor has it ever been used to attack or discourage rooftop solar adoption,” he said.

Meralco also warned that improperly installed solar systems could result in electrical accidents, fires, equipment malfunction, structural damage, and disruptions to the electricity distribution system.

The company added that similar concerns have long been raised by energy experts, engineers, and industry groups, stressing that recognizing safety risks should not be interpreted as opposition to renewable energy.

Valles also emphasized that Meralco has consistently supported the expansion of solar adoption since the passage of the Renewable Energy Act of 2008.

“Meralco will never seek to restrict nor oppose solar use. Publicly available information and official records clearly show that the company has consistently enabled the growth of solar adoption in the country,” he said.

The company cited its support for the net metering program, noting that it had already been coordinating with the government and the Energy Regulatory Commission even before the program’s implementing rules were finalized.

According to Meralco, it energized the country’s first net metering customer in 2013 and currently accounts for more than half of all net metering installations nationwide.

The utility firm also highlighted its role in facilitating rooftop solar installations in government institutions, including the House of Representatives, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, and the Government Service Insurance System.

Meralco said it likewise supports proposed legislation aimed at expanding rooftop solar adoption through broader deployment in government buildings, stronger implementation of net metering, streamlined permitting processes, and improved technical standards for solar equipment and installers.

The company urged stakeholders, advocacy groups, and members of the energy sector to avoid spreading misinformation and instead work together to promote the safe, responsible, and sustainable adoption of solar energy.