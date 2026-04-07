Landco, PRA push SRRV as lifestyle visa for foreign investors

Through the program, investors gain access to streamlined visa processing, ownership incentives tied to Landco developments, and property management services including leasing and maintenance.

“This new partnership offers more than a residency program — it is an invitation to experience a better way of living,” Manzano said.

The initiative supports the government’s push to position the Philippines as a leading retirement destination in Asia while attracting foreign investment and boosting tourism.

The PRA said the SRRV provides a structured pathway for long-term residency, backed by government oversight and support.

“This partnership reflects a shared vision of positioning the Philippines not just as a place to retire, but as a place to truly live,” Zozobrado said.

The Philippines currently hosts more than 84,000 foreign retirees, drawn by its lower cost of living, English proficiency, and tourism-driven lifestyle.