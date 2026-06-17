Moto thief nabbed

Police arrested a 28-year-old man and recovered a stolen motorcycle early Wednesday morning following a tip from a local resident who unknowingly lent the suspect a helmet.
The investigation began after a resident reported that a motorcycle parked along Remanville Drive in Barangay Don Bosco, Parañaque City was stolen around 12:15 a.m. Tuesday.
Investigators tracking the vehicle received a crucial lead from a witness who told police he had lent a helmet to the suspect shortly after the theft and was waiting for him to return it.
Officers set up a monitoring operation at the designated meeting location. At approximately 2:10 a.m. Wednesday, the suspect arrived riding the stolen vehicle, allowing police to move in and make the arrest.