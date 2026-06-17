Marcos starts Russia visit

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. landed safely in Kazan, Russia, to attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)-Russia Commemorative Summit marking the 35th anniversary of ASEAN-Russia relations.
According to the Presidential Communications Office, the President landed at 07:49 a.m. (Kazan time), or 12:49 in the afternoon, Manila Time.
The PCO said Executive Secretary Ralph Recto, Agrarian Reform Secretary Conrado Estrella, and Labor and Employment Secretary Francis Tolentino were tapped by the President as caretakers.
“As Chair of ASEAN, the Philippines is committed to ensuring that this commemorative summit produces substantive and forward-looking outcomes that deepen ASEAN’s strategic partnership with Russia and contribute in concrete terms to regional peace, stability, and shared prosperity,” said Marcos in a departure video on Tuesday night.