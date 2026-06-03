Solons welcome recent Senate change in leadership

Issues at the Senate intensified in recent days as the Senate majority was nowhere to be seen following the arrest of Senator Jinggoy Estrada for a plunder complaint related to the multibillion peso flood control scandal.

This rendered the institution unable to proceed with its functions as the minimum requirement of 13 solons to form a quorum could not be met.

However, with the recent development, lawmakers at the lower house echoed their confidence that the Senate could promptly proceed with acting on the pending matters that were stalled with no sessions being held.

House Speaker Faustino “Bojie” Dy congratulated Gatchalian whom he said has the important role of ensuring that the Senate remains fully functional at a time when the nation is looking for stability in government.

Dy noted that he places full confidence that the former Valenzuela 1st District representative would discharge with the powers of the Senate with “integrity, independence, and dedication to the public interest.”

“We wish Acting Senate President Gatchalian every success as he leads the chamber in addressing the challenges and opportunities before our country,” his statement read.

Through a Facebook post, Mamamayang Liberal Partylist Rep. Leila de Lima stated that it was important for the processes of the Senate to not be stalled as it was important that the nation could progress in fulfilling its duty.

“Tulad ng anumang tanggapan ng gobyerno, hindi pwedeng paralisado ang Senado. Umaasa tayo: Sa bagong liderato, uusad at makapagtatrabaho na muli ang Senado para sa Pilipino,” her post read.

(Like any responsibility of government, the Senate can not be paralyzed. We are hoping that the new leadership will move forward and will work for Filipinos)

After his ouster, Cayetano held the shortest term as Senate President in the modern era, lasting just 23 days as the leader of the upper house.

The shortest Senate presidency resides with the late former senator Camil Osias who only assumed the post for a total period of 13 days in 1952.