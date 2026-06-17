Hot-shooting Greats send Voyagers crashing

Cebu led as far as 63-40 on a Mark Meneses triple en route to its third straight win and a 10-3 slate in the round-robin elimination phase of the two-division, 28-team tournament.

The 6-foot-4 Meneses, a prized find from the University of Luzon, finished with 19 points, including two triples, nine rebounds and three blocks to capture the SportsPlus Best Player honors.

Ichie Altamirano contributed 11 points, spiked by two triples, three assists and two rebounds, followed by Hontiveros with 10 points and four rebounds, and Simon Camacho, with seven points, seven rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks.

Cebu caught up with Binan at fourth spot in the South division, within sight of Batangas (10-3), Gensan (12-2) and Quezon Province (8-0).

Pasay absorbed back-to-back losses and fell to 7-5 in the North division, with Brian Hilario and homegrown Nico Quinal scoring 14 each, Edmund dela Cruz posting nine points and 10 rebounds, and Christian Fajarito held to eight points and three rebounds.