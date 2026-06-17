Gaming operators told: Promote new 24/7 gambling helpline

Alejandro H. Tengco, PAGCOR chairperson and CEO, said the directive covers billboards, wallscapes, digital displays and other out-of-home advertising platforms currently displaying responsible gaming messages.

“Responsible gaming goes beyond awareness,” Tengco said. “It also means ensuring that help is readily available to those who need it most. By promoting the helpline that we launched recently, we can offer professional support for individuals and families affected by gambling-related harm.”

All advertisement replacements must be completed by 15 July and must remain in place until 15 September.

Tengco said the new advertisements will not require approval from the Ad Standards Council, which will instead issue an exemption certificate for the campaign.

All affected parties are required to submit a status report on the advertisement replacements to the licensing department by 16 July. Failure to comply will result in regulatory sanctions and other penalties from the council.

Launched on 26 Mayin partnership with the Seagulls Flock Organization Inc., the helpline serves as a round-the-clock support platform for individuals struggling with gambling-related issues.

The hotline is staffed by trained para-counselors and mental health professionals who provide confidential assistance and counseling.

It is also part of a broader push by PAGCOR to tighten regulations on public gambling promotions. In July 2025, the state regulator ordered the immediate removal of all billboards and other out-of-home gambling advertisements across the country.