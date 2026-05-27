PAGCOR launches first 24/7 gambling addiction helpline in the Philippines

The state gaming regulator has launched a round-the-clock helpline to assist individuals and families struggling with gambling addiction, marking the country’s first dedicated 24/7 hotline for problem gambling.

The National Problem Gambling Helpline, introduced Tuesday at the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation’s (PAGCOR) corporate office, offers confidential counseling and support services at (02) 8248-9568.

The initiative is a partnership between PAGCOR and Seagulls Flock Organization Inc., a non-profit specializing in mental health, addiction treatment, and behavioral wellness.