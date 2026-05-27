PAGCOR launches first 24/7 gambling addiction helpline in the Philippines

The state gaming regulator has launched a round-the-clock helpline to assist individuals and families struggling with gambling addiction, marking the country’s first dedicated 24/7 hotline for problem gambling.
The National Problem Gambling Helpline, introduced Tuesday at the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation’s (PAGCOR) corporate office, offers confidential counseling and support services at (02) 8248-9568.
The initiative is a partnership between PAGCOR and Seagulls Flock Organization Inc., a non-profit specializing in mental health, addiction treatment, and behavioral wellness.
In a keynote message read by Land-Based Operations senior vice president Daniel Cecilio, PAGCOR chairperson and CEO Alejandro Tengco said the helpline reflects the agency’s push for accountable gaming regulation.
“This National Problem Gambling Helpline that we are launching today reflects PAGCOR’s commitment to ensure that the gaming industry remains productive, well-governed, humane, and accountable,” Tengco said.
Tengco acknowledged that while gambling is a form of recreation for many, it can spiral into financial ruin, emotional distress and damaged relationships for others, requiring a government response rooted in compassion and rehabilitation.
The hotline provides immediate counseling, psychological support, crisis triage and referrals for long-term treatment through trained para-counselors and mental health professionals.
Teresita “Chit” Castillo, chairperson of the Seagulls Flock Organization, said the partnership bridges government regulation with clinical interventions for addiction.
“We are very grateful for the partnership with PAGCOR,” Castillo said, noting that the hotline bridges a critical gap in accessing rehabilitation services.
Ahead of the launch, the two organizations held a graduation ceremony for the first batch of para-counselors who completed training in motivational interviewing, cognitive behavioral therapy, clinical response, and call handling.
Castillo said the hotline currently operates with 12 para-counselors working across three daily shifts, with plans to expand the team as demand increases.
PAGCOR officials, including assistant vice president Ma. Vina Claudette Oca, and gaming industry stakeholders attended the launch.