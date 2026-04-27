DENR’s mobile permitting drive benefits 200 residents of Zambales towns

He added that the two-day activity enabled residents of Barangays Guisguis, Guinabon, and Uacon to receive on-site assistance for chainsaw registration, land titling, tree-cutting permits, and tenurial instrument applications.

The official also said that the DENR has also distributed 50,000 forestry and fruit-bearing seedlings to support reforestation, biodiversity conservation, climate change mitigation, and sustainable livelihood opportunities in local communities.

Marife Castillo, provincial head of the DENR office in Zambales, said the activity demonstrated how bringing services closer to communities can improve public access to government assistance while strengthening local participation in environmental protection efforts.

“By bringing both services and environmental support directly to the barangays, we are helping communities access government assistance more easily while encouraging shared responsibility in protecting and restoring our natural resources,” Castillo said.

DENR Regional Executive Director Ralph Pablo said delivering DENR services at the barangay level helps make government assistance more accessible while encouraging stronger public participation in environmental protection.

“Taking DENR services to the barangay level removes barriers for ordinary citizens and shows that protecting our forests goes hand in hand with serving the public. When communities, government and industry work together, we plant not only trees but also long-term resilience,” Pablo said.

The activity was conducted in partnership with Eramen Minerals Inc., Zambales Diversified Metals Corp., and Zambales Chromite Mining Inc., in support of their environmental protection, rehabilitation, and reforestation commitments.

Guevarra said CENRO Masinloc will continue to strengthen community-based programs and partnerships that promote better public service access, sustainable development, and responsible stewardship of natural resources.