CIDG chief to Baldwin: Man up, face probe into players' deaths

Speaking at a press briefing at Camp Crame, Morico confirmed that subpoenas had been issued to the Ateneo men's basketball coaching staff, including Baldwin.

“Man up. Be man enough to face the investigation in the interest of justice and equity para doon sa dalawang players, whom you call your brothers. If you're talking about the battlecry of BEBOB (Blue Eagles, Band of Brothers), hindi ka tatalikod. Help us also. Help the family attain justice,” Morico said.

He said the coaches have been directed to appear before the CIDG on Thursday or Friday.

“I have said before we will exhaust all available powers that the CIDG has been given by law, including the filing of contempt and obstruction of justice cases against them,” Morico said when asked what would happen if Baldwin and the other coaches failed to appear.

The CIDG earlier subpoenaed Baldwin, the coaching staff, and players who attended the activity as part of its investigation, which has shifted its focus to possible homicide or hazing.

However, Baldwin and at least three other Ateneo officials did not personally appear before the CIDG on Monday, sending only their legal counsel.

“We are not denying the persons subpoenaed the right to counsel or the right to be assisted by counsel. They may assist their clients during the investigation, but merely sending their lawyers, who are incompetent to provide accurate information precisely because they were absent when the incident occurred, will not help resolve this case,” Morico said.

“It will instead do injustice sa dalawang taong namatay, which, as of now, hindi pa nalilibing,” he added.

Republic Act No. 10973 authorizes the PNP chief, as well as the CIDG director and deputy director, to issue subpoenas during investigations.

“Failure to comply with subpoena and subpoena duces tecum shall authorize the filing of a case for indirect contempt under the Rules of Court with the Regional Trial Court,” the law states.

CIDG seeks drone footage

Morico said another subpoena had been issued to Baldwin directing him to produce aerial footage captured by a drone during the 8 June team-building activity in Aurora, where Baterbonia and Adili drowned.

“With the subpoena to Mr. Thomas Baldwin, we are asking him to bring the aerial footage of the drone during the conduct of training because he is the one with the CCTV footage from the start, when they had formation at the resort until the time the incident happened,” he said.

The CIDG chief also rejected claims by the players' lawyer that the deaths were accidental.

“As far as the CIDG is concerned, hindi ito aksidente. Right now, it's normal for lawyers to defend their clients, but he is not in the position to make a conclusion on the incident precisely because he was not there,” Morico said.

“To continue practically hiding his client does not serve the ends of justice. He is a lawyer, nanumpa po kayo ng justice, so walk the talk,” he added.

Strong currents known before activity

Based on corroborated statements from former and current Ateneo Blue Eagles players, Morico said the supposed team-building activity was held about 700 meters away from the resort's area of responsibility.

“Majority of them were in the waters. They were not directly in front of the resort, about 700 meters away. They were aware that the current was strong prior to leaving for Aurora. They had been talking a lot about the current situation in the area,” he said.

Morico added that Baterbonia and Adili were recovered about 300 meters away from the resort after being swept away by strong sea currents.

The CIDG chief also said the agency plans to subpoena 48 individuals who may provide information relevant to the investigation.

“As of June 16, there were 10 who were subpoenaed and they appeared. Most of them are former players, the purpose of which is to gain insight into their past experiences, especially those who have undergone the so-called team-building or boot camp,” he said.

“Today, we subpoenaed 10 current players, and seven appeared. The interview is ongoing as we speak.”

Morico added that psychiatrists and psychologists have been deployed at CIDG headquarters to provide interventions and support to the players whenever needed.