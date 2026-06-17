Canoy-Collazo duel called off

Instead, Collazo will take on a last-minute substitute.

“What I can confirm is that the opponent will not be able to participate in the event scheduled for Saturday due to an issue related to his work visa,” Gustavo Olivieri told El Nuevo Dia.

“There will be a fight. Both Héctor Soto, the people from Golden Boy and myself are working hard to make the fight happen. We already have a plan and everything is practically lined up. It’s just a matter of getting the contracts signed to make the change,” Collazo’s promotional team chief Bryan Pérez told the same news outlet.

Canoy was contracted to fight Collazo four weeks ago and his travel papers were put in place shortly after.

But obviously, the time wasn’t enough to expedite Canoe’s travel documents, leaving Collazo’s people scrambling for a replacement.

Canoy expressed disappointment over the sudden turn of events, saying he would have gone all-out against the heavily-favored Collazo.