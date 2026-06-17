Alma Moreno proudly cheers on Vandolph Quizon at ‘Home Along Da Riles: The Reunion’ premiere

A proud mother’s support took center stage as veteran actress Alma Moreno celebrated the successful premiere of Home Along Da Riles: The Reunion, the latest project starring and produced by her son, Vandolph Quizon.

In a heartfelt Facebook post, Moreno congratulated the cast, crew, and creative team behind the film, expressing her joy over the warm reception it received during its premiere screening.

“Congratulations to the entire cast, production team, sa anak ko, Vandolf Quizon, Kap Jenn, Vito and everyone behind Home Along Da Riles: The Reunion for a very successful premiere night!” she wrote.

Moreno shared that the film offers more than just nostalgia and laughter. According to the actress, the reunion movie balances comedy with emotional moments that resonate deeply with audiences.

“Habang pinapanood mo, mapapatawa ka sa mga nakakatuwang eksena, pero may mga scene din na talagang tatagos sa puso mo at magpapaluha sa’yo,” she said.

She also highlighted the movie’s positive message, noting that it carries valuable lessons that today’s younger generation can learn from.

“Hindi lang sya basta reunion movie. May aral para sa mga kabataan ngayon. Gaya ng pagpapahalaga, respeto at pagmamahal sa pamilya,” Moreno added.

The actress ended her message by recognizing the people who helped bring the beloved franchise back to life, including Vandolph and director-producer Boy 2 Quizon.

“Congratulations once again on a successful premiere night! Congratulations sa Director at producer ng movie na ’to, Boy 2 Quizon and Vandolf Quizon.”

With the blessing and support of one of Philippine showbiz’s enduring icons, Home Along Da Riles: The Reunion arrives not only as a tribute to a beloved classic but also as a celebration of family, legacy, and the enduring bond between generations.