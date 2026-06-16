Vast areas of coral reef could resist climate change

Mombasa (AFP) — In the crystalline waters off Kenya’s coast, coral reefs are thriving — evidence of a rare good news story in the battle to protect oceans from the ravages of climate change.

A new study presented at the Our Ocean Conference in Mombasa on Tuesday finds that 166,000 square kilometers of the world’s coral reefs — around a third of the total — are particularly “climate-resilient,” meaning they have the potential to survive through major ocean warming events.