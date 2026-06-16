Tipping the balance

According to a little bird that perched on Nosy Tarsee’s shoulder, the duo didn’t sit still.

They supposedly had a quiet conversation with someone, the kind of conversation that takes place in a room with no cameras and no minutes, and walked out with a very illuminating proposition.“Your case will disappear, just as three of a senator’s five cases disappeared, if you behave and cooperate,” they were told.

The message, if the source is to be believed, was not subtle: cross the aisle toward the Palace-aligned camp, and the legal clouds will part like the Red Sea.

The quorum standoff in the upper chamber, it seems, is not just a numbers game. It is, reportedly, a clearance sale with cases as currency and Senate seats as the price tag.

Will the all too familiar tandem take the deal? Watch the roll call today. Presence has a way of becoming a very loud declaration.