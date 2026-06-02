Chamber in crosshairs

A legal eagle intimated to Nosy Tarsee that pressure politics, which is now directed at decimating the Senate majority, is part of the grand design to cover up the theft of billions in the flood control scam.
It is to cover up the Palace’s alleged link to contractors and the involvement of members of the House of Representatives and the Senate in the purported conspiracy of thieves.
Cases are piling up against members of the ruling bloc in the Upper House. Yet on the other side of the aisle, names that surfaced repeatedly during explosive committee hearings, figures some had taken to calling “contractor-legislators,” remain untouched. No charges. No investigations. No predawn drama.
Coincidence? Some powerful voices within the chamber will make their stand known soon and it will not be pretty for those trying to make the co-equal branch of government submit to the Palace agenda, according to Nosy Tarsee’s informant.
The chamber’s top official has been speaking loudly about something many of his colleagues quietly believe: that what is unfolding is less about justice and more about breaking a rival institution into submission.
His position is that the dignity of a coequal branch of government cannot be sacrificed on the altar of political optics.
A fellow legislator facing serious charges has added fuel to the fire, claiming that he was approached, more than once, with an offer that sounded something like: “Walk away from your allies and the charges will disappear — clearly a shakedown by the company of crooks.
The message being sent from outside the chamber walls seems clear enough — fall in line or face the consequences.
Some powerful people’s fear of what truly independent legislators may eventually expose to the public keeps the senators hostage, with nary a word from their co-opted peers.