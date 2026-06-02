Chamber in crosshairs

Coincidence? Some powerful voices within the chamber will make their stand known soon and it will not be pretty for those trying to make the co-equal branch of government submit to the Palace agenda, according to Nosy Tarsee’s informant.

The chamber’s top official has been speaking loudly about something many of his colleagues quietly believe: that what is unfolding is less about justice and more about breaking a rival institution into submission.

His position is that the dignity of a coequal branch of government cannot be sacrificed on the altar of political optics.

A fellow legislator facing serious charges has added fuel to the fire, claiming that he was approached, more than once, with an offer that sounded something like: “Walk away from your allies and the charges will disappear — clearly a shakedown by the company of crooks.

The message being sent from outside the chamber walls seems clear enough — fall in line or face the consequences.

Some powerful people’s fear of what truly independent legislators may eventually expose to the public keeps the senators hostage, with nary a word from their co-opted peers.