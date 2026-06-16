PSEi eases, peso extends gains

The Philippine Stock Exchange Index (PSEi) surrendered part of Monday’s outsized gains, closing 27.13 points lower, or 0.43 percent, at 6,245.75 on Tuesday, while the peso strengthened further to P60.32 per US dollar from P60.48 in the previous session.

Investors locked in profits following the market’s strongest rally of the year. Despite the pullback, the benchmark remained comfortably above the key 6,150 support level after touching an intraday high of 6,396.23, suggesting that underlying bullish sentiment remains intact.

Trading activity remained healthy, with value turnover reaching P7.73 billion. Foreign investors continued to support the market, posting net inflows of P939.97 million.